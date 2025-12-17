Ole Miss in the NFL: Jaxson Dart, Dawson Knox Headline Rebels Stealing Headlines

OXFORD, Miss. – Twenty-one former Rebels played in Week 15 headlined by Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox where he faced a tall task Sunday with his squad traveling to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were the current number one seed and on a ten-game winning streak. Knox announced on Instagram the birth of his first child on Dec. 9, and used his newfound dad strength to score two touchdowns where his contributions propelled the Bills to a 35-31 win against the Patriots.

#33 Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

Played 12 snaps on special teams in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Hauled in two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Raiders.

#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Played five snaps on special teams in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Completed 20-of-36 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and added 63 yards on the ground for 309 yards of total offense in a loss to Washington. Dart’s 63 rushing yards were the most by any quarterback in Week 15, and his 309 yards of total offense ranked seventh in the league.

#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Secured one reception for 12 yards in a win against the Green Bay Packers.

#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Secured three receptions for 49 yards in a 16-13 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. This 37-yard grab at the end of the first half was the farthest play of the day for the Chargers and set up a Los Angeles touchdown right before halftime.

#18 Malik Heath | WR | Atlanta Falcons

Did not play in Week 15.

#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Did not play in Week 15.

#52 Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Played 22 total snaps in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Played 25 total snaps in a loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Secured two total tackles, one of which was a tackle for loss in a 34-26 win against the Green Bay Packers.

#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Played 17 snaps on special teams, secured one tackle in a 31-3 win against the Cleveland Browns.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Hauled in three receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 win against the New England Patriots.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Played 21 total snaps in a win against the Chiefs.

#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Hauled in three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown in a 28-15 win against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

#81 Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Brought down one catch for 25 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

#97 Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Secured three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry, and one pass defended in a loss to the Houston Texans.

#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Played 16 total snaps in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

#95 Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Returning from injury for his first game since Week Six, secured one tackle, taking down Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow for a sack on third down late in the first quarter. Also added two quarterback hurries, contributing to a 24-0 win for the Ravens.

#13 Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts

Played 19 total snaps in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Started at left tackle, playing 29 offensive snaps in a 29-21 win against the New York Giants. Tunsil’s PFF pass blocking grade of 88.9 is the third highest in the league among all offensive linemen this season.

#3 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Played 18 total snaps, finishing with one tackle in a loss to the Saints.

#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Was not active in Week 15.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Finished with one tackle, a tackle for loss, as the Cowboys fell to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 34-26.

INJURED RESERVE

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

PRACTICE SQUAD

Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts

Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles

Elijah Moore | WR | Denver Broncos

Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Caden Prieskorn | TE | Cleveland Browns

Otis Reese IV | LB | New England Patriots

John Saunders Jr. | S | New England Patriots

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

