In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Hosts Mississippi State in Egg Bowl Rivalry
OXFORD -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have very slim hopes to reach the College Football Playoff this season, and the first step in trying to make those dreams a reality comes on Friday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) is a heavy favorite in Vegas over Mississippi State (2-9, 0-7 SEC) on Friday, but in rivalry games, records don't always matter. The Rebels will have to bring their A-game if they hope to keep the Golden Egg Trophy for a second consecutive season and the fourth time in the last five years.
The Rebels have four players listed as "out" for Saturday's game in the latest injury report update: wide receiver Tre Harris, safety Yam Banks, running back Henry Parrish Jr., and running back Rashad Amos. Notably, however, running back Logan Diggs is no longer listed on the injury report after being "questionable" earlier in the week.
Diggs has yet to see action as a Rebel after an ACL injury suffered last season while with LSU. Could he see his first playing time in red and blue on Friday?
Follow along below for in-game updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State.
PREGAME
Ole Miss revealed its uniform plans for the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, opting to don navy helmets, navy jerseys and gray pants. The Rebels revealed an on-field shot of their threads on Friday morning, and you can view that post below.