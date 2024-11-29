Egg Bowl Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to do battle in Oxford on Friday afternoon in another edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg, otherwise known as the Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Mississippi State 65-49-6, and it has won three of the last four meetings in this rivalry, including a 17-7 victory last season in Starkville. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is looking to make it four-out-of-five Egg Bowls that he has won since taking the job with Ole Miss prior to the 2020 season.
Can the Rebels come out on top in this year's meeting? Here are final score predictions from Ole Miss On SI.
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
How much buy in is left for Ole Miss following last week's performance in The Swamp? Sure, there's a slim chance for the Rebels to sneak into the postseason, but upsets have to reach news heights compared to Week 13. This is a team made up for transfers, most of whom might not understand the impact of the Magnolia State's rivalry.
It's Mississippi State, however, in a down year. There's no scenario of Ole Miss losing barring the team showing up to the game. No, literally. The bus would have to break down in the middle of a tornado, thus leading to the game being canceled.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 10
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
The Rebels are coming off a demoralizing loss, and Mississippi State is looking for its only conference win of the season. This will make for an interesting Egg Bowl. Even though all these games are normally very competitive, I think with Ole Miss needing this win for the outside chance that it gets a playoff spot, it will come out firing and have a commanding win.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 13
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
The Rebels head home after dropping a crucial game in The Swamp, and they have one more opportunity to make a statement.
I think the Ole Miss offense finds a rhythm against one of the worst defenses in the country while the Rebel defense gets tons of pressure, forcing quarterback Michael Van Buren to make some freshman mistakes.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 45, Mississippi State 14
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
Which Ole Miss team shows up on Friday? Is it the motivated team that would not take no for an answer against Georgia, or is it the team that laid eggs (pardon the pun) against Kentucky, LSU and Florida?
I think that the Rebels will run into a motivated Mississippi State team today, but Ole Miss should be motivated in its own right to try and backdoor its way into the College Football Playoff. Rebels win, but State covers.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 17