In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Hosts Oklahoma in SEC Showdown
OXFORD -- The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners are ready to do battle in Oxford on Saturday, and both teams have a lot on the line in different scenarios this weekend.
Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) is seeking a win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive after a sputtering start to SEC play, and Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 SEC) needs a win to get back on track for bowl eligibility.
The Rebels enter today's game as a three-score favorite over the Sooners, but they will need to be on their toes to not replicate an upset in a similar situation earlier this year against Kentucky. Ole Miss On SI is on-hand at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and you can follow along for in-game updates below. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
PREGAME
Ole Miss is debuting some new camo helmets on Saturday, and you can view an image of those below.
The final updated injury report has also been revealed for Saturday's game, and Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris is listed as a "game time decision." You can view the full listing here.