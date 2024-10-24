How To Watch: TV Channel, Betting Odds for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels are back in game mode after a bye week that provided some much-needed rest following a heartbreaking overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.
Ole Miss will host Oklahoma on Saturday in just the second meeting all-time between the two programs and the first that comes within the regular season. The only other meeting between the Rebels and Sooners on the gridiron came in the 1999 Independence Bowl where Ole Miss claimed a 27-25 win in Shreveport, La.
This will also be the first time that Ole Miss and Oklahoma meet as conference foes as the Sooners are struggling to find their footing during their first year of SEC play. The Rebels need another conference win under their belt after a disappointing start of their own in the league, and taking down the Sooners would keep Ole Miss' College Football Playoff hopes alive for another week.
Here's how you can watch the action on Saturday between Ole Miss and Oklahoma as well as the betting lines for the game according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
WHO: Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
WHEN: Oct. 26 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Oklahoma +20.5 (-115), Ole Miss -20.5 (-105)
MONEY LINE: Oklahoma +810, Ole Miss -1450
OVER/UNDER: 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
