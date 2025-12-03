National Signing Day Buzz: What To Know About Ole Miss Football's New-Look Class

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff have been working the phone lines across the last 48 hours with the Early Signing Period officially arriving this week.

After an unprecedented move involving head coach Lane Kiffin and his departure to the LSU Tigers, the coaching staff in Oxford immediately began making calls in order to keep the 2026 Recruiting Class intact while also adding newcomers.

Now, with the Early Signing Period officially arriving, what's the latest buzz on head coach Pete Golding's first class as the shot-caller in the. Magnolia State?

The National Signing Day Buzz:

No. 1: Top Commit Plans to Sign

Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in June with the coaching staff in Oxford prioritizing the elite defensive weapon.

Barnes, the No. 1 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services across his high school career.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across the last few months.

But it's the Ole Miss staff that ultimately won out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs involved in his process.

“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.

No. 2: Rebels Pushing for a Flip

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers as the Early Signing Period nears.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits.

“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.” '

But amid a coaching change at Auburn, it's the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers eyeing a flip.

No. 3: Multiple Players Exit the Class

- Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels and will make the move to sign with the LSU Tigers on Friday, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

- Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels where he will now sign with the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

- Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday evening, he revealed via social media. The LSU Tigers are trending, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

No. 4: New Addition Plans to Sign

Tullos (La.) Tioga High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday.

Johnson, a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana, continued a meteoric rise across his senior campaign in the Bayou State with the LSU Tigers offering him a scholarship in October.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder received a scholarship from the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday where he's wasted no time in making his decision.

Johnson quickly pounced on the opportunity and flipped his commitment to suit up for the Ole Miss program where he becomes the first pledge of the "Pete Golding Era" after being elevated to head coach on Sunday.

No. 5: Michigan Flip Commit to Sign

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels in September and will sign with Golding and Co.

Barney, a Top-25 cornerback in America, joins the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a successful official visit to Oxford in September.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.

“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.

"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”

