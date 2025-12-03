Every Ole Miss Commit That Flipped to LSU Tigers After Lane Kiffin's Departure

The Early Signing Period has arrived and the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to make up ground after losing multiple commitments following the departure of Lane Kiffin to LSU.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin departed the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run to accept the gig in Baton Rouge where he's now putting his touch on LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.

Ole Miss has seen multiple commitments flip their pledge to the LSU Tigers - putting pen to paper during the Early Signing Period with Kiffin and Co.

Which players have the Rebels lost across the last 72 hours?

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Flip Picks:

- Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels and will make the move to sign with the LSU Tigers on Friday, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

- Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels where he will now sign with the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

- Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Callin' Baton Rouge



TE JC Anderson is officially a Tiger pic.twitter.com/el0q8OvwA7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2025

Kiffin has also poached multiple members of the Ole Miss staff:

The Signed Assistants: Lane Kiffin's Staff

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

