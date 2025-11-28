Instant Takeaways: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Take Down Mississippi State 38-19
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a 38-19 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14 to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
In what has become a historic 2025 campaign for Lane Kiffin and Co., the Rebels move to 11-1 behind a strong day from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at Davis Wade Stadium.
Chambliss and De'Zhaun Stribling shined on the road, Kewan Lacy went over the century mark once again, and the defense closed out the second half strong to lift the Rebels to a statement win in the Egg Bowl.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 14 Edition
No. 1: The De'Zhaun Stribling Game
Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took the keys in Week 14 and never looked back after leading the Rebels to a must-win at Davis Wade Stadium.
In a matchup where Ole Miss needed to take home a victory in order to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances, Chambliss and Stribling paved the way in Starkville.
Stribling hauled in a pair of scores on four receptions for 66 yards with his key touchdowns ballooning the Rebels' lead over Mississippi State in a rivalry showdown.
For Chambliss, he once again worked his magic on the gridiron. A quarterback that has operated as a point guard in 2025, he's continued to take down opponents in a myriad of ways.
In Week 14, it was much of the same after going 23-for-34 with 359 yards through the air with four touchdowns - along with nearly 30 yards on the ground.
Along with Chambliss taking contrrol of the offense, running back Kewan Lacy was sensational with 143 rushing yards on 27 carries with a touchdown of his own.
It was a sensational offensive showing with the Rebels tallying over 500 yards on the day with over 7.5 yards per play to go with 15.6 yards per reception. Ole Miss showcased sheer dominance in Starkville.
No. 2: Kudos to the Freshman
Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor was terrific for the Bulldogs in his starting debut for his program with the freshman making an impact across all four quarters.
The dual-threat ability - paired with high IQ pre-snap - kept te Bulldogs within striking distance for most of Friday's Egg Bowl matcuhup.
Taylor connected with five different receivers where he eclipsed 178 passing yards on the day, but his ability to tear up the Ole Miss defense on the ground was what had social media buzzing.
In his starting debut, Taylor logged 173 rushing yards on 20 carries to go with a pair of scores for Mississippi State.
The youngster was impressive in Week 11, but ultimately unable to get over the hump against a fiery Ole Miss squad.
No. 3: Tuned Out The Noise, Move To 11-1
With the Week 14 win, Lane Kiffin and Co. are heading to the College Football Playoff with an opportunity to host the first-round art Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
Despite the outside noise surrounding Kiffin's future with the program, the Rebels remained focused on the Egg Bowl matchup with a statement victory now under their belts to move to 11-1 on the season.
In what is now, record-wise, the best season in Ole Miss Football history, the Rebels are heading to the College Football Playoff behind a historic campaign from Chambliss, Lacy and the Ole Miss squad in 2025.
No. 7 Ole Miss will now await their first-round opponent with the College Football Playoff 12-team bracket set to be revealed in the coming days.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.