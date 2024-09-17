Is An Ole Miss vs. Texas SEC Title Game On the Horizon? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the storyline that has building up this year, and as an Ole Miss fan, it lives in the back of your mind. It really feels like Ole Miss vs. Texas in an SEC Title game is inevitable with Arch Manning quarterbacking the Longhorns. While that is a huge potential storyline, it is far from the only one as Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian learned offenses from Norm Chow at USC, and Jaxson Dart is poised to break most of the Manning records at Ole Miss. This matchup just feels destined, even though there is a ton of football to play.
In this week's keys episode, we talk about Georgia Southern and what the Ole Miss Rebels must do against the Eagles from Statesboro. First of all, this is the first Power Four matchup that the Eagles have had this season after playing Boise State, Nevada and SC State so far this season. This defense has been leaky against the run after allowing Boise nearly 400 yards in the opener. That being said, Georgia Southern has bounced back to win two games in a row for Clay Helton.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Ole Miss needing to establish the run early and often in this game, and the Rebels really need to clean up the penalties and let the secondary work and defensive line attack.
