‘It's a Knife in Your Heart’: Ole Miss Receiver Jordan Watkins Looks Back on Rebels Loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend to face the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they hope to flip the script from last week’s game.

There were a few plays the Rebels certainly wish they could have back over the course of the Alabama game, but Ole Miss still had a chance to win in the final minute. They fell short, but they played highly competitive football for four quarters against one of the best teams in country.

It is important for the Rebels to learn from their mistakes and build off of their performance, so when it comes time to watch film, it is definitely going to be a little disappointing.

“Our main goal is to win the football game,” wide receiver Jordan Watkins said. “Losing a game like that is definitely a knife in your heart. You only get so many opportunities at home to beat that team specifically.”

The mindset in the Rebels’ locker room, however, is focused on Arkansas.

“We usually have Sundays off,” Watkins said. “You have to have that day to gather yourself and relieve any frustration you are dealing with, so Monday you can come back and move on.”

It is important for the Rebels to lock-in on Arkansas. Last season, the Rebels and the Razorbacks scorched the turf with each team accumulating over 600 yards of offense. The Rebels came out on top 52-51.

“I wasn’t here last year, but I have heard about their experience against them last year,” Watkins said. “It is not going to be a walk in the park.”

And if the Razorbacks were not enough to worry about, it is also going to be an extremely cold matchup.

“Playing the receiver spot, the cold games are always going to affect you a little bit,” Watkins said. “My hands get a little numb, but it is just a part of the game, and I am kind of used to it from my time at my old school.”

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.