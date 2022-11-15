Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker 'Ready to Play the Next One' Following Loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels took a tough loss last Saturday falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 30-24 at home, and veterans on the team are ready to put the defeat in the rearview mirror.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker is included in that group and spoke with the media on Monday about how the Rebels are looking to their next game rather than dwelling on the past.

"We're ready to play the next one," Broeker told reporters. "All the focus is on Arkansas. It's a quick transition week-to-week, and we're fortunate we get to play another [game]. We get to play this weekend and go up to Arkansas. That's what we're really excited about now, is getting another chance to play another game."

The Rebels lost leaders on both sides of the ball during the offseason who always helped the team rally after losses. Broeker explained that this season, leadership has come from a collective group rather than a select few players.

"It's been more of a group effort this year, more so than the past years," Broeker said. "We have a lot of veteran guys who have played, so from that standpoint we have it figured out that this is our leadership group, and these are the older guys to look up to. I'd definitely say it's been more of a collective group effort."

Broeker proceeded to list off the players who have taken strides in the leadership department this fall for Ole Miss.

"Me personally, I feel like that's one area I have grown into, being in that leadership role," Broeker said. "Eli Acker has done a great job with it. Jaxson [Dart] as a quarterback obviously has a very important voice, and [Jonathan] Mingo has done a great job with it as well."

Ole Miss is traveling to Fayetteville this Saturday for its Week 12 matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

