Jaxson Dart Among '10 Quarterbacks to Know' Prior to 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has his eyes on a successful 2024 campaign in Oxford, but can he parlay a strong year into a good spot in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Pro Football Focus recently released "10 quarterbacks to know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft," and Dart made the list among some of the top signal callers in the country. You can view the publication's analysis below.
JAXSON DART, OLE MISS
Dart took a major leap from his sophomore to junior year, improving his passing grade by more than 13 points (75.2 in 2022 to 88.7 in 2023). A major reason for that jump was the significant stride he made when forced outside of the pocket. ... Overall, his 91.2 grade was tied for sixth among all signal-callers in the country. The question will be how much he was elevated in Lane Kiffin’s RPO/play-action-heavy offense. On plays without an RPO or play-action, Dart recorded as many turnover-worthy plays (six) as big-time throws. Still, he should be one of the top Heisman contenders next year and could launch up draft boards.
The "major leap" that Dart took between years two and three was noticeable to the eyes, as well. In Ole Miss' first-ever 11-win season in 2023, Dart threw for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns alongside just five interceptions. He also tallied 389 yards on the ground with eight scores.
What may be most appealing about Dart to NFL franchises, however, is how he can win over a locker room. Since arriving at Ole Miss, he has been through two quarterback battles and come out on top both times, and he has shown a willingness to put his body on the line for extra yardage on multiple occasions, pushing through pain to continue in a game.
That plus football talent should translate well to the NFL.
As is the case with most college football teams, Ole Miss will only go as far as Dart takes it this fall. The Rebels have hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, and that pinnacle has only increased in likelihood since the field is set to expand to 12 teams.
Had this format been in place a season ago, the Rebels would have made the cut. Instead, they found themselves in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (a strong finish, in itself) where they took down the Penn State Nittany Lions 38-25.
Ole Miss will open its season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.