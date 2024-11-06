Jaxson Dart Faces 'Legacy Game' vs. Georgia Bulldogs | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Jaxson Dart getting his chance to get a career signature win in one of the biggest games in Ole Miss history with everything on the line against a supremely talented Georgia Bulldogs team. With the records that Dart is going to own, this potential signature victory could propel him into "statue territory" for Lane Kiffin.
Against the South Carolina Gamecocks and Arkansas Razorbacks, the threat of rain played a major role in the lead up to the game, and it looks like Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart will have rain to deal with on Saturday. That means the run defense and running back room will play a big role in this football game as well as who you trust to throw a wet ball: Carson Beck or Jaxson Dart.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the Ole Miss fan base and its shot to do something that I honestly thought couldn't be done, and that is get 70,000 fans in a football game. This game hits the sweet spot as far as time to get people to Oxford, and you will have massive crowds in The Grove on Saturday in a season that saw Ole Miss break the attendance record against Georgia Southern, Kentucky and Oklahoma. This is setting up for a massive day in Oxford, rain or shine.
