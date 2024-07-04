Jaxson Dart Has New Motivation When Oklahoma Comes to Town | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Billy Bowman, an Oklahoma defensive back, taking a shot at Jaxson Dart about a video from the Manning Passing Academy, and the Lane Kiffin signal caller clapped back on social media. With the weapons that Dart has in Tre Harris, Juice Wells, Deion Smith and Jordan Watkins, I would be careful.
In the second segment of the show, we talk Archie Manning and the "Mule Game" and where that took the Ole Miss quarterback a few decades ago. This has a chance to be a Mule Game-type atmosphere with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2024.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about who the rivals will be for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC outside of the usual suspects. Happy 4th of July.
