Jaxson Dart Inks Six-Figure NIL Deal With Mississippi-Based C Spire
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has grown as a player during his time in Oxford, and that is still paying dividends for him financially.
Earlier this week, On3 reported that Dart had signed an NIL deal "over $100,000 in value" with Mississippi-based company C Spire. C Spire is a telecommunications company located in Ridgeland, and Dart is set to appear in a series of ads for the company on social media.
"I’ve had the right people in my corner who helped guide me through and make sure that I saw things for what they were instead of what was shown online," Dart said in a statement to On3. "By partnering with C Spire, I want to be able to help other people embrace that and grow each and every day."
This is just the latest lucrative NIL deal for Dart who has multiple partnerships on his docket, including one with Nicholas Air that began in February.
It makes sense for companies (especially those with Mississippi ties) to bring Dart into their advertising fold because of his ever-growing image in the public eye. Since coming to Ole Miss in 2022, he has led the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history (2023) and is considered a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy early in the 2024 campaign.
In last week's season opener against Furman, Dart only played the first half of the game, but he threw for over 400 yards and five scores paired with a rushing touchdown in Ole Miss' 76-0 rout of the Paladins.
Even with all this hype around his name this fall, Dart isn't chasing personal accolades. Instead, he is hoping to guide the Rebels to the College Football Playoff.
"You'll see it on social media," Dart said at SEC Media Days over the summer. "It's kind of natural just to see it, but I feel like the people in my corner have been able to hold me to a standard of trying to do all I can to put our team in the best situation. That's always been my mindset from the moment I got here because I know all that stuff will come with it."
Dart and the Rebels will take the field again on Saturday when they play host to Middle Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3:15 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.