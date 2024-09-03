Jaxson Dart For Heisman? Where Does Ole Miss QB Land in Heisman Odds After Week 1?
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart had a huge game in the season opener against the Furman Paladins on Saturday, throwing for over 400 yards and five touchdowns alongside a rushing score in the first half alone.
Dart's performance helped lead the Rebels to a 76-0 win over Furman, and he is generating some national buzz in early September, particularly in regard to the Heisman Trophy.
FanDuel Sportsbook updated its Heisman odds after Week 1, and Dart is now tied with Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Miami's Cam Ward for the best odds in the country to win the award at +850. You can view the top six names on the list below.
Dillon Gabriel (QB, Oregon): +850
Jaxson Dart (QB, Ole Miss): +850
Cam Ward (QB, Miami): +850
Carson Beck (QB, Georgia): +900
Jalen Milroe (QB, Alabama): +1000
Quinn Ewers (QB, Texas): +1100
Ole Miss has never had a Heisman winner come through its program, and Dart has said previously that individual accolades are not really on his mind this season. Still, it would be a big boost for the Rebels if he can make it to New York for the ceremony and potentially take the award home.
"You'll see it on social media," Dart said at SEC Media Days on individual accolades. "It's kind of natural just to see it, but I feel like the people in my corner have been able to hold me to a standard of trying to do all I can to put our team in the best situation. That's always been my mindset from the moment I got here because I know all that stuff will come with it."
For now, Dart's focus is on Ole Miss' Week 2 game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, but if he continues to put up these numbers, the individual hype will only grow. Kickoff between Ole Miss and MTSU is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
