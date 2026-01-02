Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Taking America By Storm in Georgia Matchup

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues putting the Rebels on his back in the Caesars SuperDome to keep his squad alive in a Sugar Bowl showdown against Georgia.

Chambliss, an All-SEC selection across his first year in Oxford, has logged 299 passing yards on 27-of-28 passing to go along with a touchdown against Kirby Smart's crew early in fourth quarter.

The Rebels' dual-threat signal-caller has lifted a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game) across the 2025 season - as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, Chambliss is working his magic against the Bulldogs in New Orleans with a College Football Playoff semifinals berth on the line.

Heading into the Sugar Bowl showdown, Chambliss revealed his excitement for a rematch against the Bulldogs with the program looking to avenge an October loss to Kirby Smart and Co.

“I’m very excited to play Georgia again," Chambliss said this week. “The first outcome wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. We felt like we were the better team that day and we felt like we should have won that game.

"I’ve got to finish games in the fourth quarter. It’s going to be another dog fight. They’re going to come with it. Their defense is really solid. They’re going to have a great scheme for us. We just have to execute. It’s whoever makes the most mistakes. Let’s not do that.”

Now, with under 10 minutes to go, Ole Miss holds a 27-24 lead with a berth to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

