Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Picks for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in the Allstate Sugar Bowl with an opportunity to make history in the Bayou State.

After capturing a win over Tulane in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, Pete Golding and Co. continue the program's quest at a National Championship this season.

“I would say it’s hard to beat a team twice. So I feel like coming with the right mindset and just trying to be dominant this time around and finish the game is just very important,” Lacy said. “We’re going to have a lot of fans out there, so it’s going to be a great environment.”

Now, with game day arriving in New Orleans, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals with a victory,

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +194

Georgia: -235

Total

Over 55.5 (-115)

Under 55.5 (-105)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut last Saturday.

The ESPN College GameDay Picks:

- Desmond Howard: Georgia Bulldogs

- Nick Saban: Georgia Bulldogs

- Pat McAfee: Georgia Bulldogs

- Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia Bulldogs

Pete Golding's Take: Spot the Ball

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to spot the ball. It’s not going to be the call that wins the game. It’s going to be the execution of the call and the communication of 11 guys being on the same page and playing extremely hard and contesting every play. It gets back to the players, no doubt."

