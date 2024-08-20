Jaxson Dart is Key to Changing Lane Kiffin's Big-Game Reputation | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin in big games and why traditionally he has not done well, including a mark of 1-11 against Top 5 teams in his career. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is the key to changing that this season with his host of weapons on offense, and this becoming Dart's team will be the secret weapon when Ole Miss plays a Top 5 team.
Part of that will be the technology that Dart is going to use this season, and Charlie Weis Jr. is getting more and more confident about how it is going to be used. This whole question for the Rebels' offense will sit on whether or not Ole Miss does too much with the technology. Having an offensive coordinator with access to the tablets and a photographic memory is a potentially huge advantage.
In our final segment of the day, we talk defensive coordinator Pete Golding moving to the booth this season because of the tablet technology and how Ole Miss wants to use it.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Factor Meals
Head to Factormeals.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. As playoffs wind down, the sports stop sporting like we want them to. But this summer, FanDuel is hooking up ALL CUSTOMERS with a boost or a bonus, DAILY! That’s right, there’s something for everyone, every day, all summer long! Visit FANDUEL.COM and add a big win to your summer bucket list!
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html