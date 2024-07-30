Jaxson Dart is Why Rebels Are in Championship Position | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses players reporting today and it being the beginning of potentially something special for Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin for the Ole Miss Rebels this fall. We talk about the influences that Dart has had on this team and why this season comes down to play on the field for the USC Trojans transfer. If this season even just goes chalk, he has a chance to leave Ole Miss the greatest quarterback in school history.
Players report today, and questions that fans have had the whole offseason will begin to get answered, such as when will LSU Tigers transfer Deion Smith get to Ole Miss? What will the wide receiver room look like with Juice Wells in the fold? We also talk about the wide receiver room as a whole.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about practice starting Wednesday and how Lane Kiffin and players will start being interviewed. This will be our first look at Texas A&M Aggies transfer Walter Nolen and Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Chris Paul Jr. as well as a ton of secondary parts for the Rebels. Football Season is, in fact, HERE.
