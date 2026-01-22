Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes Among Top Schools For Elite OL

Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit.

Moss, a consensus Top-35 prospect in the nation, has become as a household name in next year's recruiting cycle with multiple elite programs turning up the heat.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

The hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to stand out for the Mississippi native with a recent visit to Oxford making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss said last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Moss was also in Oxford for the program's 2025 home opener against the Georgia State Panthers where the Rebels ultimately took home a 63-7 win.

"[The coaching staff] treats me as a top priority for sure," Moss said. "Every time I go down there to Oxford, it's nothing but love and they treat me with love."

Other programs that have piqued the interest of Moss are the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators with the schools also prioritizing him in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: 2027 5 ⭐️ OT Caden Moss will visit Alabama on January 31, per @GregBiggins



The No. 4 OT in the country visited Tuscaloosa on June 3 and attended two games this fall



LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Florida are other schools Moss is high on pic.twitter.com/NqJ4mCegg0 — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) January 21, 2026

Moss has also spoken highly of the Ohio State Buckeyes as Ryan Day and Co. intensify their pursuit.

“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/

"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot.

"He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Golding and Co. will face fierce competition down the stretch for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State.

