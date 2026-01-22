Jaxson Dart Used One Word in His Candid Reaction to Giants’ John Harbaugh Hire

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is ready to get to work under his new coach, John Harbaugh.

This offseason, the Giants successfully landed Harbaugh after the veteran coach was fired by the Ravens, and Harbaugh has since wasted little time making his own changes to the organization. The newly minted Giants coach brings to East Rutherford a much-needed winning culture—Harbaugh only had three losing campaigns in his nearly two-decade reign in Baltimore—and Dart, for one, seemingly can’t wait to bond with Harbaugh heading into his second NFL season.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan caught up with Dart in the wake of the Harbaugh hiring, and Dart said that he and Harbaugh spoke over the phone “at length” and in person during Harbaugh’s interview at the Giants’ facility.

As for what Dart expects from the Harbaugh-led Giants in 2026 and beyond?

“Winning! Whole lot of winning. That's it,” Dart told Raanan.

Caught up with Jaxson Dart today on the hiring of John Harbaugh. Said they spoke several times on the phone "at length" + in-person during his interview before he was hired.



What Dart expects from Giants now with Harbaugh as coach:



"Winning! Whole lot of winning. That's it." pic.twitter.com/rMNwDIyDlu — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 22, 2026

Like quarterback, like coach: Harbaugh appears to share the same gusto that Dart does this offseason.

Shortly after being introduced as the 21st head coach of the Giants franchise on Tuesday, Harbaugh gave a fiery quote about working with Dart, who he hopes will be his third true franchise quarterback following Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson with the Ravens.

“I was ready to run through a brick wall after I talked to [Dart],” Harbaugh said. “It’s like my dad says—an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Let’s all be like that and see where we can go.”

In 2025, Dart put together an impressive rookie season in which he threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns across 12 starts. Next year, he’s expected to find more success with the help of hopefully healthy offensive talents in Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, who both suffered season-ending injuries amid the Giants’ dismal 4–13 campaign.

Harbaugh didn’t go into detail about how he plans to help develop the dual-threat QB, but he did emphasize how much he “loves” Dart:

“I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he's accomplished. But more than that I like who he is and what he's about,” Harbaugh said of Dart. “To me, he's about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time. That's what I liked doing, too. So we're going to have a lot of great conversations. I can't wait to get started with him.”

Dart and Harbaugh will have their work cut for them in 2026 as they’ll try to turn around an organization that’s gone 13–38 in the last three seasons and won just one playoff game since 2011. The overarching goal for both player and coach seems simple, though it’s much easier said than done: win.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated