Jaxson Dart's 'Best' Lane Kiffin Story Has Nothing To Do With Football
Jaxson Dart is a dedicated football player, but he likes to have fun in other areas as well.
Take his interest in Star Wars, for instance. Dart's signature eye black design on game days is modeled after the facial scar of Anakin Skywalker in the film franchise, and he has previously compared his head coach Lane Kiffin to Jedi Master Yoda in regard to his football knowledge.
He drew that comparison again in a SportsCenter interview this week, but Dart was also asked to share his "best" Lane Kiffin story as the coach sits just one victory away from the 100-win mark as a head coach.
Although both men are locked into football this time of year, Dart's favorite story on Kiffin has to do with another sport entirely.
"I'd probably have to refer back to a pickleball game that we had," Dart said. "It was a big matchup, he calls it a marquee matchup we played on prime time at 7:30. It was me and my tight end Caden Prieskorn vs. Sawyer [Jordan], one of the coaches here. They ended up beating us, and Coach Kiffin said that it was a bigger win than our LSU win last year, which I thought was crazy."
Kiffin has been known to promote many facets of his life on social media, and his enjoyment of pickleball tournaments is a prime example of that. Both Kiffin and Dart are business-first on the football field, but that doesn't mean that they can't have other hobbies that they enjoy.
It seems to fit Kiffin's mold perfectly that his quarterback didn't choose a play call or sideline celebration as his best story. Instead, he chose an off-the-field activity, one that seems to be indicative of the overall mood around the Manning Center these days.
There's a championship mindset at Ole Miss in 2024, but the Rebels look to have some fun along the way, including on the pickleball court.