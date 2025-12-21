Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) took the field in front of a sold out crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the Rebels dominating in their College Football Playoff debut against Tulane.

After walking away with a 41-10 victory in Oxford, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding cited offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.'s masterclass game plan as a critical component in earning the victory.

“I had zero concern with Charlie Weis calling this game for this one reason,” Pete Golding said. “Charlie Weis could not afford not to call a hell of a game, right?

"All he’s heard his whole life is ‘Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense.’ So, this is his one opportunity for people to realize Charlie Weis calls the offense just like he’s done all year. And he did a great job of it tonight.”

Weis Jr. will pick up and head to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff run to join Kiffin's LSU Tigers as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC, but for now, he's focused on a title with Ole Miss.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Golding and the Rebels earned a first-round win, but all attention now shifts towards the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl. What's the latest heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal?

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +210

Georgia: -260

Total

Over 55.5 (-105)

Under 55.5 (-115)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 55.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Pete Golding's Take: New Coach, Same Result in CFP Round 1

“They care about their preparation. They care about their plan. Are they getting developed? Are you increasing their value by coaching them really hard and holding them accountable?

"The head coaching piece is developing the staff, creating the culture, all those things that are offseason, summer-based.

"By this point in the season, the thing’s running the way it should. Like, you just got to keep it on the tracks. There’s some things that we can add to it based on experiences that we’ve had and getting a feel of the team."

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: