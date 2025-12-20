Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Kickoff Time, Betting Lines and Final Picks

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with bith program set to make their College Football Playoff debuts.

In what will be Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding's first game as the shot-caller of the program, a new era of Rebels football will debut as new leadershi[ takes the sidelines in Oxford.

“I think we owe this to the team, to the fans, to the university to have blinders on right now. I know what it takes to win football games," Golding said this week.

"I know what it takes to be successful on defense and it’s hard work and you got to do it better than anybody else and you got to be willing to do things that they’re not. I think when you start getting caught up in moments and start taking pictures and do all that, you’re focus is on the wrong thing.”

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with the program looking to make history at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with Tulane heading back to Oxford.

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -900

Tulane Green Wave: +610

Total

Over 57.5 (-110)

Under 57.5 (-110)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 57.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The ESPN SP+ Pick:

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer mode, the Ole Miss Rebels enter as 17.9-point favorites with a 87 percent chance to walk away with a win.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will have a 13 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 39-21 in the first-round of the College Football Playoff with the Rebels having the edge.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: