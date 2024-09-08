Jaxson Dart's Big Day Breaks Records vs. Middle Tennessee
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart looked to further his campaign for the Heisman Trophy and improve off a big first game this week against Middle Tennessee.
It's safe to say he did exactly that.
The Rebels secured their second win of the season 52-3 over the Blue Raiders as Dart threw an SEC record 24-straight completions, throwing his first incompletion in the fourth quarter. The previous record, set by Tennessee's Tee Martin, was 23. For the day, Dart was 25-of-27 through the air for 377 yards and one touchdown, adding a ground score for good measure.
Dart was red-hot the entire game and showed no signs of slowing down, even into the fourth quarter when he was subbed out for backup Austin Simmons.
Dart was so laser-focused the whole game, he didn't even realize he was about to make history.
"I knew where I was at, but I didn't know the record or anything," Dart said postgame. "I was just continuing to put the ball in my guys' hands."
And put it there he most certainly did. Five Rebels had receptions for over 20 yards, with Tre Harris leading the pack with 130 and Juice Wells grabbing the only score.
So where does this leave the star quarterback heading into next week's game with Wake Forest? To put it simply, Dart appears to be in midseason form heading into the Rebels' first true test of the season. Throwing for a combined 795 yards in the last two games and adding eight total touchdowns is a fantastic way to start the season, even more so with a potential Heisman campaign on the line.
This victory is yet another momentum boost for an already hot Rebels team, and Dart's career day is a major reason why. Coming off such a big performance will undoubtedly help Dart settle in for his first away game of the season.