LIVE In-Game Blog: Ole Miss Football Hosts Middle Tennessee
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to remain perfect on the young season as they play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss is fresh off a 76-0 thrashing of the FCS Furman Paladins last week, and Middle Tennessee also took down an FCS foe, albeit less-convincingly. MTSU defeated Tennessee Tech last week 32-25, and the Blue Raiders were outgained in total offense in the process.
Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stated on Thursday that wide receiver Jordan Watkins could "potentially" play on Saturday after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury. We will keep you updated on Watkins' status below.
Follow along for live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as Ole Miss looks to improve to 2-0 on the year.
This story will be updated throughout the game on Saturday.
PREGAME
As announced earlier this week, Ole Miss is going with a classic uniform combination on Saturday against Middle Tennessee, opting to wear powder blue helmets, red jerseys and gray pants. The Rebels shared a photo of defensive back Trey Amos' uniform set on Saturday morning that you can view below.
Ole Miss announced its captains for today's game, giving the nod to Trey Washington, Tyler Banks and Henry Parrish Jr. Also, Jordan Watkins is not listed on today's depth chart in the press box, but there has yet to be any confirmation on his availability.