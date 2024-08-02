Juice Wells Will Elevate Ole Miss WRs to Country's Best | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin building the top wide receiver room in the country, and it all starts with the addition of Juice Wells, the transfer from South Carolina Gamecocks. Wells and Tre Harris will get the headlines, but there are more pieces that make this room special as well.
Deion Smith achieved eligibility and is preparing to start fall camp. The former LSU Tigers player has had a long journey to Ole Miss, but now that he is there, we need to start having the conversation about this room beginning to potentially compete with 2018's edition and this team having a better quarterback. I am a huge fan of Jordan Ta'amu, but Jaxson Dart in 2018 would have won 9 or 10 games, even with that defense.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Gerquan Scott getting the early first team reps at center. As we all know, after Caleb Warren went down in 2022, there was no consistent backup, and the problem got better in 2023 but still was a concern. If Gerquan ends up the starting center for this offensive line and Caleb is the backup, this will be the best centered unit since 2021 at Ole Miss.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html