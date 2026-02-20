FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus Bets for NBA, College Basketball and Winter Games Action

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins. This $100 bonus opportunity arrives perfectly timed for an action-packed weekend featuring NBA games resuming after the All-Star break, marquee college basketball matchups, and the conclusion of the 2026 Winter Games in Milan. New bettors can explore extensive sportsbook promos while wagering on these premier sporting events. This welcome bonus remains available through Feb. 20.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for weekend sports betting

New FanDuel users can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code during registration. The sportsbook automatically applies the bonus when you complete the required steps. You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and make a minimum $5 deposit to qualify for this promotion.

After funding your account, place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Consider wagering on Houston versus Arizona in Saturday night's college basketball showdown or the Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game on Sunday morning.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Initial $5 wager must win to trigger the $100 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winning wagers from bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on the USA to medal in a Winter Games event at +150 odds and win, you receive your $7.50 profit plus the original $5 stake, totaling $12.50. FanDuel then credits your account with $100 in bonus bets. If you use those bonus bets on an NBA game with +200 odds and win, you collect $200 in withdrawable cash without receiving the $100 bonus amount back.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA and college basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on this weekend's exciting slate of games.

Register for a new FanDuel account by providing your personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market, such as the Houston-Arizona college basketball game or an NBA matchup. If your bet wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for detailed information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing promotions

FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout the sports calendar.

Current FanDuel users can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers frequently include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events like March Madness and playoff seasons.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.