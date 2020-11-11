SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman Pick Up Senior Bowl Invitations

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss seniors Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman have both been invited to participate in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30, in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl is the nation's most unique football game and football's premier senior showcase event. Now in its 71st season, the event annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

(MORE: Royce Newman to Enter NFL Draft After 2020 Season, Forgo Extra COVID-19 Eligibility)

Kenny Yeboah Highlights:

Yeboah, who officially accepted the all-star game invite Tuesday evening, has hauled in 22 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns in his first year as a Rebel after transferring in from Temple. Yeboah's six receiving TDs rank fourth in the SEC and his 78.3 receiving yards per game are the fifth-most in the NCAA amongst tight ends.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native is one of only seven players nationally to tally three or more catches this season greater than 50 yards. He needs only two more receiving TDs to tie Evan Engram (2016) and Burney Veazey (1972) for the most TD receptions in a single season by an Ole Miss tight end.

Royce Newman Highlights:

Newman has started every game this season at right tackle for the Rebels. The redshirt senior has appeared in 38 contests for Ole Miss, including 18 consecutive starts. Newman has allowed just one sack this season in 256 pass block. He is part of an Ole Miss offense that ranks top three in the SEC in nine separate offensive categories, including No. 1 in rushing yards per game (215.7).

More From The Grove Report:

Lane Kiffin Compares Elijah Moore to An Elite Former NFL Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Honoring Military With Patriotic Helmet & Uniforms vs. South Carolina

WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Royce Newman to Enter NFL Draft After 2020 Season, Forgo Extra COVID-19 Eligibility

Lane Kiffin interrupted the start of Royce Newman's press conference on Tuesday afternoon with the drop off of a package.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Compares Elijah Moore to An Elite Former NFL Wide Receiver

Elijah Moore is among the elite of the elite with SEC receivers. Moore is on pace to break multiple Ole Miss receiving records, and has been skyrocketing up NFL Draft boards. Who does Moore remind Lane Kiffin of?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Weekly Press Conference

Head coach Lane Kiffin was back to his normal routine on Monday, as he addressed the media in his typical slot ahead of Saturday's game at home against the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks.

Nate Gabler

Significant Early Money Favoring Ole Miss Over South Carolina

It's not often that you see line swings over over three points within the first 24-hours following the openings in Las Vegas. But that's exactly what's happening for this week's Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game.

Nate Gabler

Andeija Puckett Out for Season with Knee Injury

Ole Miss women's basketball redshirt junior Andeija Puckett will miss the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury that will require surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

DK Metcalf and Cooper Manning are both former Ole Miss receivers... they're just kind of on a different level. Cooper knows this, and it was pretty obvious when the former Rebels met up during a FOX NFL pregame video that produced quite a few laughs.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Honoring Military With Patriotic Helmet & Uniforms vs. South Carolina

Ole Miss is honoring its military veteran students, faculty and alumni during Warrior Week with a series of events designed to recognize members of the armed services in the Ole Miss family.

Nate Gabler

Bye Week Notebook: What to Work on? Recruiting the Focus This Week?

Ole Miss won't be playing a football game this Saturday, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to work on this week. This is what Lane Kiffin and Co. have been focusing on during the bye week.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball Releases Full Schedule For 2020-21 Season

The Ole Miss men's basketball team found out its complete schedule for the 2020-21 season as the SEC released its conference slate for all 14 teams Friday.

Nate Gabler

October Recruiting Roundup: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

It was an up and a down month for Ole Miss football recruiting. The Rebels received four commitments during the month, their highest single total monthly of the year. However, they also had two players decommit.

Nate Gabler