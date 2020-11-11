Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman Pick Up Senior Bowl Invitations

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss seniors Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman have both been invited to participate in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30, in Mobile, Alabama.



The Senior Bowl is the nation's most unique football game and football's premier senior showcase event. Now in its 71st season, the event annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

(MORE: Royce Newman to Enter NFL Draft After 2020 Season, Forgo Extra COVID-19 Eligibility)

Kenny Yeboah Highlights:

Yeboah, who officially accepted the all-star game invite Tuesday evening, has hauled in 22 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns in his first year as a Rebel after transferring in from Temple. Yeboah's six receiving TDs rank fourth in the SEC and his 78.3 receiving yards per game are the fifth-most in the NCAA amongst tight ends.



The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native is one of only seven players nationally to tally three or more catches this season greater than 50 yards. He needs only two more receiving TDs to tie Evan Engram (2016) and Burney Veazey (1972) for the most TD receptions in a single season by an Ole Miss tight end.

Royce Newman Highlights:

Newman has started every game this season at right tackle for the Rebels. The redshirt senior has appeared in 38 contests for Ole Miss, including 18 consecutive starts. Newman has allowed just one sack this season in 256 pass block. He is part of an Ole Miss offense that ranks top three in the SEC in nine separate offensive categories, including No. 1 in rushing yards per game (215.7).



More From The Grove Report:

Lane Kiffin Compares Elijah Moore to An Elite Former NFL Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Honoring Military With Patriotic Helmet & Uniforms vs. South Carolina

WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.