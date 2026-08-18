Kewan Lacy Named to Another Major Preseason Award Watch List

The Ole Miss Rebels will begin the 2026 season as a top-10 team in the country. The Preseason AP Poll put Ole Miss at No.9, which is the fourth-highest ranking in the SEC, only trailing Texas A&M (8), Texas (5), and Georgia (3).

At the center of these high expectations is running back Kewan Lacy. Lacy is coming off a monstrous season, where he set single-season program records in rushing yards (1,567) and touchdowns (24).

Naturally, Lacy has been littered with preseason awards, including several First-Team All-American and conference first-team lists. On Tuesday, he was added to another.

Lacy Has the Nation's Attention

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy celebrates. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced its preseason candidates for the 2026 Doak Walker Award. Lacy was listed among several players. The Doak Walker Award is presented to the nation's most outstanding running back. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love won the award last season.

Lacy would become the first Ole Miss running back to claim the award and the first SEC player to win it since Najee Harris with Alabama in 2020. Lacy has a high chance to win, considering he's the best returning running back in the sport.

But Lacy has bigger aspirations than the Doak Walker Award. He discussed those goals at SEC Media Days.

"I'd say one goal of mine, of course, is the Heisman," Lacy said. "Then I'd want 2,000 all-purpose yards. That's one of my goals. But I think just me being the best I can be is going to help my team."

A Change to Lacy's Role

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lacy's heavy usage last season has become a focal point in fall camp. Lacy's 306 carries led the nation, and after he underwent offseason shoulder surgery, there could be a change in his usage.

"I don't want him to carry the ball that much. Now, to me, the difference is carries and touches. Like, is he going to get the same amount of touches? Yes, but in different ways," offensive coordinator John David Baker said. "Because to me, running the ball that many times between the tackles, you're going to break, and he did. He had to have shoulder surgery in the offseason. My deal is he can't do that again; that's hard."

Lacy's impact won't change, just the way it looks will alter slightly. He is one of the premier players in college football and will be a big reason why the Rebels win games. So, it's understandable why Baker wants to be careful and strategic with him.

The ten semifinalists for the award will be announced in November, and three finalists shortly after. The winner will be announced on December 10th.

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