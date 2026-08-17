Ole Miss to Open 2026 Season Ranked in Top 10 of AP Poll
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The 2026 college football season is inching closer and with that comes the reveal of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
In Monday’s initial rankings, it was revealed that the Ole Miss Rebels will open the upcoming season at No. 9 in the AP poll. Among teams in the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss is the fourth-highest ranked team behind No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas and No. 8 Texas A&M.
2026 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Texas
6. Indiana
7. Miami (FL)
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Alabama
14. BYU
15. USC
16. Michigan
17. Washington
18. Penn State
19. SMU
20. Tennessee
21. Utah
22. Iowa
23. Houston
24. Louisville
25. Missouri
Earlier this month, Ole Miss learned that it was ranked No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Following the completion of the 2025 season, with Indiana being crowned as the national champion in Miami, No. 3 Ole Miss received its highest final AP ranking since the 1962 season.
It was an unprecedented campaign for the Rebels, who finished with a program best 13 wins, including two wins during the College Football Playoffs. Ole Miss’ 11 regular season wins also set a new program record through 12 games in 2025.
Not only did the Rebels achieve new heights as a program on the field, but they had to do it throughout what was a distraction-filled season amid Lane Kiffin’s uncertain future at the time. Kiffin ultimately chose to accept the job as LSU’s new head coach immediately following the completion of the Rebels’ regular season, prompting Ole Miss to promote (then) defensive coordinator Pete Golding to fill the full-time role.
With Golding as a first time head coach, Ole Miss didn’t skip a beat as they crushed Tulane in the first round of the playoffs, then beat Georgia in what was a thrilling upset in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels’ dream-season then came to a crushing end in the national semifinals, losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the final moments of the Fiesta Bowl.
Now, Golding is just weeks away from beginning his first full season as a head coach with the ninth-ranked Rebels.
Ole Miss football is set to kickoff the 2026 season on Sunday, September 6 against Louisville at 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
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Bio: Tyler Komis is a beat reporter for Ole Miss On SI. He is a Biletnikoff Award and Lombardi Award voter from New Jersey with more than five years of sports reporting experience. Prior to joining On SI, he previously covered Ole Miss Athletics for 247Sports (2021-2026), chronicling the ascension of the football program and the beginning of its coaching transition to Pete Golding ahead of the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs. You can find Komis on social media channels, including X/Twitter @TylerKomis.Follow TylerKomis