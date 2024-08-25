Keys For an Ole Miss Rebels College Football Playoff Run in 2024
The 2024 college football season is upon us, and the expectations have seemed to ramp up for the Ole Miss Rebels even though they don't kick off for another week. The ESPN College Gameday crew sure liked the Rebels' chances to take that next step and reach the College Football Playoff, at least.
College football never seems to disappoint as chaos has already ensued across the Atlantic with Georgia Tech taking down No. 10 Florida State. With that in mind, what can Ole Miss do to avoid that chaos and take care of business in 2024?
Let's look at three keys for a run to the playoff for Ole Miss.
6-0 Start
The Rebels start the year with Furman and Middle Tennessee before going on the road to Wake Forest. While the Demon Deacons are a Power Four squad, this Ole Miss team should be too much to handle. The Rebels then have a three-game stretch with Georgia Southern and Kentucky at home and then South Carolina on the road.
Kentucky is an interesting matchup to start SEC play as the Wildcats bring in transfer QB Brock Vandagriff and are very experienced up front on the defensive line. Williams-Brice Stadium can also be a tough place to place when the Gamecocks are hot.
If the Rebels can start 6-0, it sets up a huge game with LSU in Death Valley the next week. The Rebels have had their troubles in Baton Rouge, but the Tigers have to replace three first-round picks on offense and complete a full-180 on defensive performance.
Avoid the Trap
Games at Florida and Arkansas are potential trap spots in the schedule. Sam Pittman and Billy Napier have been in hot seat talks seemingly all offseason, but a win at home over a top-10 Ole Miss team could be something that gets you your job back.
The Rebels need to take care of business on the road against teams they are more talented than. Both of these environments can turn a game on its head, but both are slated for early afternoon kickoffs.
Staying Healthy
Health has been one of the talks of fall camp with key contributors being limited throughout practice. With camp in the rearview mirror and the focus now on game one, we will see if some of those black jerseys are coming off.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been banged up at times, but he is the heart and soul of this team, and an injury to him would pass the torch to either Walker Howard or Austin Simmons. It is cliche to say that staying healthy is the key, but sometimes it only takes one injury to derail a season.
In the running back room, Ulysses Bentley IV is another leader on this team, and has a history with that injury bug as well. In a room that could be a little thin without Logan Diggs at full-go, an injury to Bentley could change the dynamic of the offense.
In the end, I think the Rebels need to go 11-1 to really lock in a spot and not leave it up to the committee. An 11-1 record could potentially get the Rebels into the SEC Championship game which would essentially lock up a bid in the playoff.