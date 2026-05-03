There Is A Very Clear Must Win Game For Ole Miss in 2026

With the departure of former Rebel coach Lane Kiffin to historical rivals LSU Tigers the Rebels welcome Lane Kiffin and the Tigers to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium September 19th, 2026.

This has been circled on many Ole Miss players' schedules since the absence of Kiffin back last winter. Former players returning include Kewan Lacy, Trinidad Chambliss, Deuce Alexander, Surtaine Perkins and Will Echoles, all stars who didn’t follow Kiffin to Louisiana.

With that in mind, a few players did take the money and did follow Kiffin to the Tigers, including Princewell Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, and Wintson Watkins Jr. All these players were key to the success of the 2025 Rebels, as Umanmielen led the team in sacks with 10.5, Dottery was the starting middle

Linebacker under Pete Golding and Winston Watkins caught 26 balls for 373 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.

Lane Kiffin is not going to let the noise get to him when he returns to the Vaught, as LSU expects a win; anything other than a win for Kiffin and the Tigers will be a failure for the program. Expect a huge media frenzy in Oxford the third weekend of September, as expected, Pat McAfee and ESPN College Gameday might come to town for the future top 10 matchup.

Pete Golding proved in the College Football Playoff that he didn’t need Kiffin by his side to win big games. Blowing out Tulane at home in round one, then getting his get back against Georgia in the second round of the playoffs, winning a game Kiffin couldn’t back in October when he was still in charge.

With that being said, it's a must-win game from both sides of the ball. LSU has its guy, they think. And Lane Kiffin might not be able to live down a loss to the team he left right before the CFP, something only one other coach has done before in college football history. Conveniently, both of the coaches holding this title left their respective teams to join the LSU Tigers.

Former Rebels are going to go hard in Tiger purple and yellow while lining up against their former teammates and to the Rebels that stayed loyal to Oxford and Ole Miss they are going to go just as hard to defeat the coach and the teammates that left them behind.

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