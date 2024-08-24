Nick Saban Reveals Why Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin Can Be 'Dangerous' in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels made a ton of additions to their roster this offseason via the transfer portal, but former Alabama head coach Nick Saban believes one area of improvement will help them more than any other this college football season.
Saban was recently credited with a less-than-flattering quote to Jimmy Sexton where he threatened to fire the agent due to a "narcissistic" Lane Kiffin while the pair worked together at Alabama. The former Tide coach denied that quote this week on the Pat McAfee Show, and he went a step further in praising Kiffin and revealing why he thinks Ole Miss can be a dangerous team in 2024.
"Ole Miss is going to look like a big-time program up front, which has always been their issue," Saban said. "They lost to us and Georgia last year because they couldn't match-up up front. Skill-wise, quarterback-wise, they can match up with anybody.
"Now they've recruited some guys through the portal to shore up the offensive line, they've got a better defensive line, they're going to look like an SEC team up front, which is going to make them very dangerous."
As far as Kiffin himself is concerned, Saban heaped some praise on his former offensive coordinator as well. Perhaps it helps that the duo no longer work together, but there seems to be a certain amount of mutual respect between the two parties.
"I'm telling you, Lane is one of the best play callers in the country," Saban said. "He did a great job for us when he was with us, and guy always knows what to call next. He can take advantage of a defense as well as anybody."
Kiffin seemed to enjoy Saban's praise on Friday as well, sending him a humorous message on social media.
Ole Miss is hoping that its transfer portal additions and returning talent can push it to a College Football Playoff berth this season. The Rebels' journey this season will begin next Saturday when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.