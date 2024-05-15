Khalil Jacobs Would Make Rebels Defense Explosive | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the transfer portal and the Ole Miss Rebels getting a visit from Khalil Jacobs from South Alabama Jaguars.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about ESPN and FOX releasing their Week 0 and Week 1 schedules, and the Big Noon Kickoff is set to feature the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide while College Gameday is going to Ireland for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. We look at what should be an exciting Labor Day weekend.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about all of the NIL talk that the NCAA is going through, and I genuinely looked at how this will affect me as a college football fan.
