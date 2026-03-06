Brian Kelly Reveals Lane Kiffin's Roster at LSU Will Cost Well Over $40 Million

In what became the storyline of the 2025 season, former Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart Oxford to become the next shot-caller of the LSU Tigers.

Once Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge, attention quickly turned to Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board with the two sides agreeing to a deal in November once terms were finalized.

Since the move on Nov. 30, social media has been in a frenzy with a new major rivalry being born between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers with both fanbases chirping daily.

Fast forward to Friday and more buzz surrounding Kiffin's 2026 roster in Baton Rouge has come to light with ex-LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly revealing it will cost the program over $40 million.

Over the last six weeks, there have been multiple reports surrounding the unprecedented figures it took to assemble the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, but Kelly seemingly doubled down on those claims.

Brian Kelly just told us on @SXMCollege that Lane Kiffin's current roster at LSU is over $40 million 👀 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 6, 2026

"The whole town was amazing in recruiting to help bring all these kids in and the hospitality that they showed them. Hotels, restaurants, on campus, it was unbelievable and they could feel it," Kiffin said in February. "There were all kinds of meetings at the end of the official visits, when you talk through 'Okay, what did you think about your experience?' Parents, the players, they said it was amazing, the LSU experience and the Baton Rouge experience.

"How they felt coming here to visit was a huge part. I know a lot gets played about NIL. A ton of them talking about a huge part of why they came here is the way that they felt on their trip here."

But the Ole Miss Rebels didn't sit back and watch their former shot-caller make moves with the administration making sure to open their checkbooks as well - assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

Now, as the clock ticks, both programs will navigate a critical offseason with all eyes set to be on the Sept. 19 clash at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers in the most anticipated clash of the 2026 season.

