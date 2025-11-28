The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin Addresses Whether He Has Made A Decision Between Ole Miss and LSU

The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" have America's attention, decision less than 24 hours away.

Zack Nagy

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) handled business in Week 14 after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-19 at Davis Wade Stadium.

With the win over an SEC rival, the Rebels further cemented their chances at a College Football Playoff berth with an opportunity to host a first-round game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

But the talk of the town is what Kiffin's future holds with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels spearheading the two-team race for his services.

In what began as a three-team battle in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes," the Florida Gators were elininated from contention on Friday.

According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with a decision less than 24 hours out, all eyes are on Kiffin.

Has Kiffin made up his mind yet despite buzz circulating surrounding the LSU Tigers?

“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players.

"I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”

The Kiffin sweepstakes remain in headlines with the LSU Tigers looking to lure the Ole Miss shot-caller out of the Magnolia State after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“Well, I think it’s an unbelievable job by these players,” Kiffin said postgame. “You know, we only returned two starters from last year. We were picked, I think, ninth or something in the conference. So for these guys to overcome adversity throughout the years, throughout the year, play really well, like they played a great second half today.

“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise. And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”

