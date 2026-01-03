Pete Golding Reveals Status of LSU Tigers Assistants at Ole Miss for Miami Matchup

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels' quest for a National Championship remains alive with the program advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals after taking down Georgia on New Year's Day.

No. 6 Ole Miss now moves on in the bracket with a Fiesta Bowl clash against the Miami Hurricanes up next on the docket with a title game berth on the line.

But there will be pieces to monitor here surrounding the current state of the Ole Miss coaching staff.

Once Lane Kiffin revealed his intentions to depart Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers gig, he brought over multiple offensive assistants with him - including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., running backs coach Kevin Smith, wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among several others.

The assistant coaches have been working two jobs across December while assisting Kiffin and making their way back to Oxford for College Football Playoff preparation.

Now, there could be some change as to which coaches return to Ole Miss for preparation against Miami.

“They’re doing two jobs,” Golding said on Saturday. “They’ll be at the practices and all those things. They have every opportunity to [keep coaching]. They’re not employed by me.”

Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger on Thursday that he was unsure if those departed assistants would remain with Ole Miss heading into the semifinals - and potentially national championship.

“I don’t know,” Carter said. “We’re going to celebrate tonight and get ready for Arizona in the morning.”

Now, according to 247Sports' Chase Parham, only Weis Jr, will remain with the Ole Miss program heading into the College Footbll Playoff semifinals.

I’m told running backs coach Kevin Smith won’t return to Ole Miss for rest of playoff run. Charlie Weis is back in Oxford and it’s likely he’s the only one of the main LSU assistants to continue with Rebs in CFP. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) January 3, 2026

"I’m told running backs coach Kevin Smith won’t return to Ole Miss for rest of playoff run. Charlie Weis is back in Oxford and it’s likely he’s the only one of the main LSU assistants to continue with Rebs in CFP," Parham wrote via X.

It's a significant development for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program set to tinker the staff heading into a historic matchup against Miami. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 8.

