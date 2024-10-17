Lane Kiffin Can Fix Jaxson Dart By Taking This Simple Approach | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the most important issue around quarterback Jaxson Dart, and that is why he doesn't look right the last few weeks. The answer is quite simple, if the Ole Miss offense has the patience to do it. Lane Kiffin needs to do what Jaxson Dart is good at and just let the big plays come. A short-to-long approach is needed, and Ole Miss needs to drive the ball and let Dart get into a rhythm like we have seen him do.
We take a statistical analysis of where Jaxson Dart is the most effective and why that is for the young signal caller, and we compare that to last year to see the difference.
In our final segment of the day, we look at Juice Wells and Caden Prieskorn as being the main beneficiaries of this entirely new information, and they might be the biggest beneficiary of a change in this direction along with Pete Golding's defensive unit because doing this would lead to first downs and doing the things to make that defense better. It is all there for the taking, if Ole Miss wants it.
