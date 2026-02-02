Ole Miss Football Surging for Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks Safety Target

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler has ascended into one of America's top defensive backs with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels entering the race in January with an offer on the table.

Chandler checks in as a Top-50 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services following a standout junior campaign for his prep squad.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has received scholarships from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, with contenders emerging in his process.

The Tennessee native recently trimmed his list of over 20 offers to 10 schools with Chandler placing a focus on Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, SMU, and Georgia Tech.

But with Ole Miss entering the race in late January, Chandler has adjusted his top schools, according to Rivals.

Rivals300 prospect adjusting top schools after Ole Miss offer 🦈



🗞️ https://t.co/GvFyNp8nv2 pic.twitter.com/ZcegnLymLL — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) February 2, 2026

The offer from Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels changed things for the Top-50 safety in America with the program in Oxford putting a foot on the gas for Chandler after a strong junior campaign.

Chandler finished with 109 tackles, 23 pass breakups, 13 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one interception last season after emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The two-way weapon also wrapped up his junior season with 50 receptions for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on offense where he was used in a myriad of ways for his prep squad.

Now, as Chandler navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to make their presence felt in his process with several schools battling for his services.

Ole Miss is also pushing for one of the top defensive backs in Louisiana with the staff prioritizing Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding following an in-person visit last week.

Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action after a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding on X.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder added Ole Miss to the long list of scholarships with the Rebels entering enemy territory for the prized safety that's received significant interest from the LSU Tigers.

LSU will be the program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native, but Ole Miss continues swinging for the fences with the top recruits in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

