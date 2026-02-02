Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Ranking After Multiple High-Impact Commitments

The Ole Miss Rebels will flaunt an embarrassment of riches in 2026 with Pete Golding and Co. reconstructing the roster in Oxford across a pivotal offseason stretch.

Once Golding was introduced as the new shot-caller in the Magnolia State, he wasted no time in making an impact on the program.

From landing a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle to inking the No. 2 overall Transfer Portal Class, Goldng make his presence felt immediately as the new decision-maker.

It's a redesigned roster for Ole Miss moving forward with immediate impact players galore heading to town. Now, 247Sports has revealed the overall recruiting ranking for the Rebels after combining both the 2026 Recruiting and Transfer Portal haul.

Where does Ole Miss sit? No. 13 in America.

In what has emerged as a massive offseason for the program following Lane Kiffin's departure, the new coaching staff has hit the ground running with Golding's recruiting prowess on full display.

Who's heading to town? Which player will make an impact? A look into the highest-rated signee and full Transfer Portal Class.

The Top 2026 Signee: WR Jase Mathews

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews made things official with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in December after flipping his commitment from Auburn during the Early Signing Period.

Mathews checks in as a Top-10 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he initially revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

But the tide quickly turned down the stretch heading into Signing Day.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals last month.

The Breakdown: Ole Miss' No. 2 Rated Portal Class

Defense:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Offense:

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

Horatio Fields - Auburn (WR)

