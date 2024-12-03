Lane Kiffin Fires Off Social Media Posts On Why Ole Miss Football Should Reach CFP
The next set of College Football Playoff Rankings are set to be revealed on Tuesday night, and while the Ole Miss Rebels don't have strong hopes of being included in the field, head coach Lane Kiffin isn't giving up hope.
At least, his social media presence isn't, anyway.
Kiffin, long known for his strong social media personality, has fired off a set of posts and reposts on X (formerly Twitter) this week that argue why Ole Miss should get a spot in the College Football Playoff field over the likes of fellow SEC programs Alabama and South Carolina.
Ole Miss, Bama and Carolina all finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. The Rebels took down the Gamecocks by a final score of 27-3 in October, and Alabama countered with a 27-25 win over Carolina the following week. The argument has been, however, that South Carolina is one of the hottest teams in the country and is playing much different football now than it was then, earning a win in six straight games.
But what does Kiffin say? Let's allow his social media flurry to speak for itself.
Since this post, there have been multiple reposts from Kiffin that share arguments that Ole Miss, not Alabama or South Carolina, is deserving of the final CFP spot. You can view some more of those posts here and here.
Does Ole Miss have a legitimate argument as to why it should be considered for a spot in the CFP field, even with three losses? Sure. That's the trouble with this time of year as teams with flawed resumes try to get into the championship conversation.
Will that argument matter in the end? We will see, beginning with the newest edition of CFP Rankings that are set to be released on Tuesday night.