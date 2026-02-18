Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip Fast-Rising Big 12 Wide Receiver Commitment

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels as Pete Golding and Co. continue chipping away at the Texas Tech commit.

Easter Jr. has surged in the rankings where he now checks in as the No. 5 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore entering the race.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among several others, across his time on the prep scene in the Lone Star State.

But it's head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders that hold the verbal commitment as it currently stands after popping to the hometown program last November.

Now, Easter Jr. sits as one of the top wide receivers committed in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Texas Tech coaching staff looking to hold on amid a serious pursuit from Ole Miss and other top programs across America.

New contenders have emerged for elite Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr., @samspiegs reports👀



Easter has locked in two official visits…



Intel: https://t.co/VB6Q8bXSly pic.twitter.com/VGoxQpBxoa — Rivals (@Rivals) February 16, 2026

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote of Easter Jr.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are fighting for his services this offseason with the program emerging as new contenders, according to Rivals, alongside other powerhouse Southeastern Conference schools.

Along with Ole Miss, it's the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and Vanderbilt Commodores - along with the Ohio State Buckeyes - as the new schools to watch in Easter Jr.'s recruitment.

It's Texas Tech that has the momentum with a verbal commitment locked in, but it hasn't stopped other schools from pursuing with an official visit now set.

Ole Miss will host Easter Jr. in June on a multi-day stay as the Rebels look to make their presence felt for the talented pass-catcher.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: