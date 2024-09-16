Lane Kiffin is Instilling Best of Nick Saban in This Rebels Team | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how Ole Miss' 40-6 win over Wake Forest actually gave me confirmation about a lot of things that I have been saying about this Rebels team. This was a C-minus performance that resulted in a Power Four win on the road by 34 points while playing in a way that would have resulted in losses by earlier Rebels teams.
There are two features of this team that are becoming huge deals right now, starting with no touchdowns allowed through three games for the first time since 1961. The other is Ole Miss and outscoring opponents at a 168-9 clip, joining the Tennessee Volunteers at video-game levels for the them at the moment. We also add that this Ole Miss team has been elite in the red zone in six attempts this season.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the Week 4 betting lines in the SEC brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook. We look at where Ole Miss sits as national title contenders and where Jaxson Dart sits in the Heisman race.
