Lane Kiffin Makes Another Wild Claim About His Ole Miss Exit

Lane Kiffin has had plenty of time to settle into his new home in Baton Rouge as head coach of the LSU Tigers but that's hardly been stopping him from continuing to reflect on a wild 2025 season with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin's highly-controversial exit from Oxford was seen as unprecedented in college football, as he left a Rebels team on the brink of earning a College Football Playoff berth to join a fellow SEC rival. This left defensive coordinator Pete Golding to take the reins, and in doing so, he nearly had Ole Miss playing for a National Championship.

But from Kiffin's point of view, it's obvious that the Ole Miss would have been playing Indiana for a chance at the title if he had still been the head coach instead of Golding.

Lane Kiffin's Latest Comments A Shot At Pete Golding?

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In an interview with USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer, Kiffin said that his continued presence as head coach on the sideline in the Fiesta Bowl against Miami would have led to an Ole Miss win and a spot in the National Championship.

And to anyone who disagrees, Kiffin says "what are you going to argue?"

"We ain’t losing to Miami," Kiffin told Toppmeyer.

Ole Miss and Miami put together an instant classic, but it was the Hurricanes would won a 31-27 thriller after a back-and-forth affair all not.

In the end, it was a long, grinding drive from Miami that led to Carson Beck's go-ahead three-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left.

With Kiffin no longer on the staff at that point after accepting the LSU job, his elite Ole Miss offense got dominated in time of possession while Golding's defense struggled to finish the job late in the game.

From Kiffin's perspective, Golding's presence in the booth as the DC would have led to a win, as it was what the staff had been used to all season long.

“If anyone wants to argue that theory, that if everything is kept intact, we’re not in the national championship, what are you going to argue?” Kiffin said. " ... He knows he calls it way better up (in the booth), especially when you've been up there all year, you know?”

Allowing Golding to have undivded attention on the defense while Kiffin continued to call the offense is a sceario that likely leads to an Ole Miss win, especially in a game that came down to one final 35-yard heave toward the end zone from Trinidad Chambliss.

Whether Ole Miss fans want to admit it or not, Kiffin is right. The Rebels would have been playing for a national championship if he had stayed a bit longer, but that reality just wasn't meant to be.

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