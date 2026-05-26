Kewan Lacy Explains Why He Never Entered the Transfer Portal After Lane Kiffin's Exit

On Nov. 30, 2025, just days after Ole Miss football finished off a historic 11-1 regular season with a 38-19 victory against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, fans were uncertain about the program's future as Lane Kiffin bolted for LSU.

Coaching changes usually trigger roster movement, and in the transfer portal era, not a single player on the Ole Miss roster was bound to remain committed to the program's future.

And while attrition is inevitable. But Pete Golding and Walker Jones' ability to hang on to several of the program's highest-caliber talents may say more about the strength of the program than anyone expected.

"No Reason to Leave"

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy listens to questions during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Kewan Lacy told Pete Nanoks of On3 that he didn't have any reason to hit the transfer portal during the offseason after Kiffin left for LSU. "I feel like we built a great foundation here at Ole Miss, and you know we're going to keep building into that next year."

Skill players who arrive from the transfer portal are often closely tied to their position coaches, thanks to the recruiting promises and a clearly defined path to playing time. Lacy was recruited to Ole Miss by running backs coach Kevin Smith, and when Smith followed Kiffin to LSU, many assumed Lacy would eventually do the same.

Coaching Ripple Effect

But credit to Ole Miss: Pete Golding quickly recognized that continuity in the offensive scheme would go a long way toward retaining key talent. That insight led to the hiring of offensive coordinator John David Baker, who had previously worked on Lane Kiffin's staff.

Beyond the field, Ole Miss has built an infrastructure that competes on a national level. The Grove Collective and off-field front office staff have assembled NIL packages that not only attract championship-caliber talent to Oxford, but also provide endorsement opportunities that help keep atheltes on campus once they arrive.

There was a time when Ole Miss may have been dependent on the coach to rebrand the program and breathe life into it, but those days are fading quickly. Ole Miss is now a portal destination for athletes to be developed for life at the next level.

The chaos of the playoff run, the transfer portal, and the blatant tampering from rival schools only underscores the stability the Rebels have built over the last six years.

A Small Decision with Big Symbolism

Kewan Lacy becomes a case study in modern roster retention. The running back position is often closely tied to the position coach, and Lacy's decision to stay reinforces trust in the program's direction, regardless of external movement,

Stability in the transfer portal era is possible, but it has to be earned every day.

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