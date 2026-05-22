Sizing Up LSU On Ole Miss' 2026 Schedule

The classic rivalry between the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers will heat up with former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's return to play against a team that he spent six years building into a playoff contender.

Both teams are facing incredibly high stakes, with one of the biggest games of the entire college football season approaching to open up SEC play. For an Ole Miss team that exited the 2025-26 season with a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals, a successful season under head coach Pete Golding's first year at the helm is crucial for the program's continuity — and for the avoidance of Ole Miss being named a one-hit wonder.

LSU will be facing its own demons that demand a win, but for Ole Miss, the outcome of this game may be the deciding factor of whether or not the Rebels can keep the momentum from the 2025 season going.

The Outcome Of The Magnolia Bowl Has Major Impacts For The Rest of Ole Miss' Season

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Besides LSU, Ole Miss is dealing with some very real, very dangerous competitors in 2026 that arguably pose even more competition than the Tigers do. Playing Florida, Vanderbilt, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma throughout the season, Ole Miss' path to a playoff berth repeat will not be an easy one.

It's true that several of these teams pose bigger threats than LSU does on paper. However, the game against the Tigers is extremely important for one reason: Timing.

The Magnolia Bowl is positioned in such a way that the outcome, whether it be a loss, a statement win or a close battle, could have a pivotal impact on the rest of the season and how the Rebels move forward in play. A win can put Ole Miss on a blazing trail to solidify a playoff campaign. A loss can discredit the Rebels and weaken team morale, resulting in a poor SEC performance.

With so many contenders on their schedule, one early loss could push the Rebels out of playoff contention and back into the confines of a rebuilding era after key players, like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, leave the program.

Ole Miss has opportunities for many more upsets that would be ranked as much more valuable than a win against LSU, which also looks to be entering a rebuilding season under Kiffin's first year with a near-complete roster turnover.

But with high stakes both on and off the field, and timing that makes the outcome a deciding factor for the rest of the season, there's no doubt that this face-off is the most important game on the Rebels' schedule.

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