Lane Kiffin Makes Definitive Statement on Future as Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursue
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from Lane Kiffin as the program in Oxford navigates a three-team battle alongside the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators for his services.
Kiffin has emerged as the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel where he has remained non-committal on a return to Ole Miss in 2026.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Kiffin has received his wish of coaching this weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but will he be able to coach in the College Football Playoff if he elects to depart for LSU or Florida?
It's simple. If Kiffin makes the move to leave Oxford, the expectation is that he will not be able to coach the program in the College Football Playoff, but Kiffin reiterated his desire to remain on the sidelines with Ole Miss during the postseason.
“It’s very important (to finish this season),” he said. “I’ve never thought of anything different than that.”
Kiffin has made moves across the years with stints at USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Florida Atlanta, among others, where he believes that has shaped him as a coach.
“Over the years of the changes I’ve made, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on things that have happened,” Kiffin said. “I really feel like, with age, they all happened exactly how they were supposed to happen and when they were supposed to happen. I just didn’t think it at the time. I thought they were disasters. They’re just all part of a story.
“I spoke at my dad’s funeral when he passed and I always wondered why we moved so much. Because it was hard on us as kids and everything. I realized that that was just all part of his story. All the people that came to the funeral or wrote notes from all the different places.
"I realized that was God’s plan for him to impact all those people and have all those relationships. So I think all the stuff that happened, happened how it was supposed to happen.”
Now, is Kiffin set to make another move to either LSU or Florida? Time will tell, but he remains locked in on his desire to coach in the College Football Playoff, though it appears far fetched.
