Ole Miss Rises in Latest AP Poll Rankings

Following their win over Arkansas, the Ole Miss Rebels are once again on the rise in the national polls

After winning a wild shootout at home against rival Arkansas, the Rebels switch spots with the Razorbacks in the newest AP Poll and are back in the top 15 landing at No. 13.

Carried by a Heisman performance from star quarterback Matt Corral and the one-two punch in the backfield that is Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. Ole Miss narrowly wins a game that will move the team up in the rankings of the now wide-open SEC West.

Week six of college football gave us multiple key matchups in the SEC that did not disappoint.

What was the result of this chaos? The SEC West no longer has a clear leader anymore.

READ MORE: Corral Stamps Revenge Game Against Arkansas With Poise, Grit

The former No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide has moved down four spots after falling to unranked Texas A&M in College Station 41-38. The Aggies in return moved up to No. 21 on the AP Top 25.

The Arkansas Razorbacks moved back to number 17 after losing an offensive thriller to Ole Miss in Oxford 52-41.

Auburn is no longer ranked after losing 34-10 against the new No. 1 team in the country, the dominant Georgia Bulldogs. Undefeated Kentucky put on a show in Lexington by laying the hurt on unranked LSU.

Following one of the most entertaining games played so far this college football season, Ole Miss now finds themselves ranked number two in the SEC West behind Alabama. The Auburn Tigers come in at third, followed by: Mississippi State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and finally LSU in last.

With defense clearly being the weakness of the No. 13 ranked Rebels. Lane Kiffin and company will look to keep this high-powered offense rolling into Rocky Top as Kiffin heads into familiar territory to take on the unranked Tennessee Volunteers.

CONTINUE READING: COLUMN: Ole Miss Offense Riding High-Octane Wave Into Next Saturday

